Richard Lamar Steed
Athens, GA—Richard Lamar Steed was a dedicated disciple of Christ. After 60 years of service, Richard unexpectedly left his earthly body on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Richard was born December 4, 1959 in Augusta and raised in Jackson, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Robert H. Steed, Sr. and Mattie Mimbs Steed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Jimmy Bates and Mack Rutledge and his best friend, Mitch Schrader.
Richard's friends and family find comfort in remembrances of Richard's acts of devotion and dedication.
Richard loved to golf and was an avid UGA football fan. He earned his finance degree from the University of Georgia. He also loved to study the stock market.
Being the personal property supervisor for the Clarke County Tax Assessor's Office, Richard blessed the citizens of Clarke County and his coworkers with an upbeat attitude, dependability, and professionalism. His dearest friend was one of his coworkers, Mitch Schrader, who preceded Richard in death.
In his family life, Richard was a devoted son, step-father, and husband. Richard was her caretaker, chauffeur, shopping buddy, and dinner date. As a step-father, Richard skillfully walked the tightrope between parenting and meddling. He counted among his most precious blessings that he was adored by his step-grandson Aiden with whom he was able to spend special time in 2017. Richard didn't meet his stepson, Andrew, until Andrew was a teenager, but Richard and Andrew were able to forge a bond from their mutual love and respect for Kelly, and they were both the better men for it.
Richard served a special role as husband to Kelly. They were married in 2016 at Tybee Island, Georgia. Their relationship was built on a foundation of maturity, shared goals and values, and enduring love. Kelly and Richard shared only a few years as a married couple but created many beautiful memories and blessed many other lives through their union.
Those left to cherish Richard's memory are his loving wife, Kelly Seagraves Steed of Bogart; his children, Kacee Forsythe (Chris) of Tucson, Arizona and Thomas Christensen (Kayleigh) of Alabama; stepson, Andrew Fleming of Athens; brother, Robert H. Steed, Jr. of Augusta; two sisters, Sheila Padilla of Landis, North Carolina and Sondra Graham of Augusta; grandson, Aiden Christensen of Tucson, Arizona.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 15, at 5:00 p.m., at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel in Athens with Pastor Steve Stringham officiating.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
