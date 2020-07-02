1/
Richard Larry Sinclair
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Larry Sinclair
Hampton, SC—Mr. Richard Larry Sinclair, 86, of Holly Street East in Hampton, died Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Sinclair was born February 13, 1934 in Hampton County, a son of the late Burrell Hampton Sinclair and Pauline Thames Sinclair. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and attended Harmony Presbyterian Church. He was a former member of Walterboro Elks Lodge and the Hampton County Election Commission and enjoyed spending his time making crafts. He graduated from Varnville High School and S.C. Area Trade School in West Columbia as a barber. He retired from Westinghouse Corporation after 40 years of services as a senior foreman.
Left to cherish his memories are two daughters: Tammie Sinclair and Sandra (Billy) Altman, both of Varnville; three step-daughters: Elaine (Geoffrey) Netzley of North Augusta, Terri (Rick) Varn of Columbia and Debra (Eddie) Ginn of Varnville; and eleven grandchildren: Mitch, Shelby, Allen, Tracy, Carl, Jennifer, Justin, Casey, Jessica, Josh and Jacob. There are 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Virginia Dobson Sinclair; one stepson, Carlton (Rusty) Lathan; and one brother, Rudolph Sinclair.
Graveside services will be 11 AM Saturday, July 04, 2020 at the Thames Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 AM at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton prior to the service.
The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to the Thames Cemetery Fund, c/o Fred Cope, 4619 Grays Highway, Varnville, SC 29944.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
09:00 AM
Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home - Hampton
Send Flowers
JUL
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Thames Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home - Hampton
300 Mulberry Street
West Hampton, SC 29924
803-943-3352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved