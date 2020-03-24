|
Richard Lee Grubbs
Hephzibah, GA—Richard Lee "Short Cut" Grubbs, 74, husband of Myrtis Dixon Grubbs entered into rest on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the residence.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and time.
He was born in Bristol, TN to the late Herbert Lee and Margaret Katherine Peaks Grubbs Cantrell. He grew up in Bristol and lived in Washington, D.C.; Iva, SC, Mt. Carmel, SC and Beech Island, SC before marrying his wife and settling in Hephzibah, GA. He was a heavy equipment operator with the Local 474 Union of Operating Engineers for many years, before becoming an owner/operator truck driver for Sanders Transportation in Augusta, GA. After 26 years of driving a truck for Sanders, he sold his red 379 Pete on August 14, 2013 and became a retired truck driver. He enjoyed spending time with his family, driving his red 379 Pete and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He was also preceded in death by his brother Reese Allen Cantrell.
Other survivors include his fur baby Peaches; children, Ricky Lee Grubbs, Brian Scott Grubbs, Richard Lannis Grubbs (Laurie), Katherine Melissa Craig (Mike), Crystal Irene Goodson (Clayton), Robert Lee Grubbs; two step-daughters, Rhonda Heath (Wayne) and Paula R. Hain; brother, Charles Wayne Cantrell (Cathy) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved their PaPa.
