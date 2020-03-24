Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Grubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Grubbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lee Grubbs Obituary
Richard Lee Grubbs
Hephzibah, GA—Richard Lee "Short Cut" Grubbs, 74, husband of Myrtis Dixon Grubbs entered into rest on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the residence.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and time.
He was born in Bristol, TN to the late Herbert Lee and Margaret Katherine Peaks Grubbs Cantrell. He grew up in Bristol and lived in Washington, D.C.; Iva, SC, Mt. Carmel, SC and Beech Island, SC before marrying his wife and settling in Hephzibah, GA. He was a heavy equipment operator with the Local 474 Union of Operating Engineers for many years, before becoming an owner/operator truck driver for Sanders Transportation in Augusta, GA. After 26 years of driving a truck for Sanders, he sold his red 379 Pete on August 14, 2013 and became a retired truck driver. He enjoyed spending time with his family, driving his red 379 Pete and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He was also preceded in death by his brother Reese Allen Cantrell.
Other survivors include his fur baby Peaches; children, Ricky Lee Grubbs, Brian Scott Grubbs, Richard Lannis Grubbs (Laurie), Katherine Melissa Craig (Mike), Crystal Irene Goodson (Clayton), Robert Lee Grubbs; two step-daughters, Rhonda Heath (Wayne) and Paula R. Hain; brother, Charles Wayne Cantrell (Cathy) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved their PaPa.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/25/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -