Richard Lee Klein
1938 - 2020
Augusta, GA—Mr. Richard Lee Klein entered into rest on June 26, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Klein was born on May 8, 1938 in Russell, Kansas to the late Rudolph Klein, and Louise Klotz Klein. Mr. Klein had been an oilfield worker and loved bowling and fishing. He loved having family gatherings so he could spend time with his family. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his three brothers Larry Klein, Jerry Klein, and Fred Klein. Survivors include two brothers Neal Klein of Augusta and Melvin Klotz of Nevada Missouri, his three sister in laws Florence Klein of Russell, Kansas, Martha Klein of Martinez, and Helen Klein of Great Bend, Kansas, and several nieces and nephews. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, Ga 706-863-6747 Please sign the online guest book at www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/28/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
