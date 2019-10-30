|
Richard Lee Marx
Hephzibah, Georgia—
Mr. Richard L. Marx, joined his beloved
wife in rest on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 91.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 1:00 to
2:00 pm at The Poteet Funeral Home, 3465 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta,
with the funeral service immediately following in the funeral home chapel.
Committal will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Marx is survived by his children, Jane Hampton, Richard B. Marx
(Cynthia), Leslie Marx (Della), Babette Eubanks (Larry), Penny Dalzell
(Mark), Jeannette Kennedy and Rick Robbins; as well as, numerous
grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is
predeceased by his wife of more than 53 years, Mrs. Leona Marx, and his
daughter, Patricia Kirkendoll.
The Poteet Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
