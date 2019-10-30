Home

Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 798-8886
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Richard Lee Marx


1928 - 2019
Richard Lee Marx Obituary
Richard Lee Marx
Hephzibah, Georgia—
Mr. Richard L. Marx, joined his beloved
wife in rest on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 91.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 1:00 to
2:00 pm at The Poteet Funeral Home, 3465 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta,
with the funeral service immediately following in the funeral home chapel.
Committal will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Marx is survived by his children, Jane Hampton, Richard B. Marx
(Cynthia), Leslie Marx (Della), Babette Eubanks (Larry), Penny Dalzell
(Mark), Jeannette Kennedy and Rick Robbins; as well as, numerous
grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is
predeceased by his wife of more than 53 years, Mrs. Leona Marx, and his
daughter, Patricia Kirkendoll.
The Poteet Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.poteetfuneralhomes.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/31/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019
