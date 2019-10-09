Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bible Deliverance Temple
1857 Fenwick Street
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Bible Deliverance Temple
1857 Fenwick Street
Richard Michael Pittman Obituary
Richard Michael Pittman
Augusta, GA—Richard Michael Pittman, 63, husband of 33 years to Edith Pittman, moved on from this life into Glory on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Memorial services will be held in his home church, Bible Deliverance Temple, 1857 Fenwick Street, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 12:00 noon with Pastors Jimmy Murray and Richard Stephens officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at the church.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/10/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019
