Richard Michael Pittman
Augusta, GA—Richard Michael Pittman, 63, husband of 33 years to Edith Pittman, moved on from this life into Glory on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Memorial services will be held in his home church, Bible Deliverance Temple, 1857 Fenwick Street, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 12:00 noon with Pastors Jimmy Murray and Richard Stephens officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at the church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019