Richard Musick, Sr.
Augusta, GA—– Richard Musick, Sr., 76, husband of Carolyn Coleman Musick entered into rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the residence.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Deacon Greg Bernard officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
He was born in Tampa, FL to the late Alma and Mabel Dobbins Musick. He was a retired Electrician, US Air Force Vietnam veteran and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Other survivors include his sons, Brien Musick (Celeste) of Evans and Richard Musick of Hempstead, TX; grandsons, Gavin Musick and Daniel Muscik; step-brother, David Skeen of Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Friday, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the DAV 950 15th Street Augusta, GA 30904 or PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 6675-8516.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020