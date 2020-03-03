Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Musick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Musick Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Musick Sr. Obituary
Richard Musick, Sr.
Augusta, GA—– Richard Musick, Sr., 76, husband of Carolyn Coleman Musick entered into rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the residence.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Deacon Greg Bernard officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
He was born in Tampa, FL to the late Alma and Mabel Dobbins Musick. He was a retired Electrician, US Air Force Vietnam veteran and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Other survivors include his sons, Brien Musick (Celeste) of Evans and Richard Musick of Hempstead, TX; grandsons, Gavin Musick and Daniel Muscik; step-brother, David Skeen of Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Friday, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the DAV 950 15th Street Augusta, GA 30904 or PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 6675-8516.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -