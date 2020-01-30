Home

Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
Richard Paul Schad Jr.


1967 - 2020
Richard Paul Schad Jr. Obituary
Mr. Richard Paul Schad, Jr.
North Augusta, S.C.—A Celebration of Life service for Mr. Richard Paul Schad, Jr, who died on January 27, 2020, will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 4 o'clock in the Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829. The family will greet friends from 3 o'clock until service time. Visit hatcherfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
The Augusta Chronicle - January 31, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020
