1/
Richard Phillips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Phillips
Aiken, SC—Mr. Richard H. Phillips, 84, of Aiken, SC, husband of fifty-seven years to the late Barbara R. Phillips, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born in Pine Bluff, AR, a son of the late H.A Phillips and the late Ella Semelka Bell, he had been a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life. Following graduation from Graniteville High School, he received his Bachelor's Degree from Newberry College where he lettered in both football and baseball. He later received his Master's Degree from South Carolina State University. Richard retired following a forty-year career in education, most of which were in Aiken County. He was a Teacher, Coach and Guidance counselor during his career. Richard was a dedicated Educator who inspired and influenced many young people. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include daughters, Page Hall and her husband, Clif, Aiken, SC, Madge Fleming and her husband, Tracy, Greenville, SC and Stacy Phillips, Augusta, GA; sisters and their husbands, Pat and Martin Sawyer and Sharon and David Handy, grandchildren, Lindsey McCully and her husband, Dustin, Lauren Reames and her husband, Brooks, Madison Hall and Perry Fleming and great-grandchildren, Weston McCully, Riley Kate McCully and Ellison Reames.
A private graveside service will be held in Southlawn Cemetery, Aiken, SC.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Athletics Department at Newberry College (www.newberry.edu) or the National Kidney Foundation. (www.kidney.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved