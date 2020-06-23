Dr. Richard "Dick" Pogue
Augusta, GA—Dr. Richard (Dick) Pogue, 90, entered into rest on June 22, 2020. Dick was the loving husband of Lucille Pogue. He was the son of Dr. Richard and Frances Pogue and was born in Loma Linda, California, raised in Watertown, Minnesota and has made his home in Augusta since 1969.
The funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church. Father Mark Ross will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:15 A.M. until the time of the service. Per the family's request, please adhere to CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing of masks.
Family members in addition to his wife of 67 years include sons: Mark Christopher Pogue (Carol Lee) and James Michael Pogue; daughter: Kimberly Marie Thomas (Bernie); grandsons: Logan Christopher Pogue and Corey Lee Pogue; his sister: Patricia Mueller, and several nieces and nephews.
Dr. Pogue graduated from Blake School in Hopkins, Minnesota where he exceeded in academics and athletics. He received a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from the University of Minnesota. He is a veteran of the Korean War, in which he served the country as an air traffic controller for four years before returning to the University of Minnesota to graduate with a PhD in biostatistics. He was an Assistant Professor at the University of Minnesota before joining the faculty at Augusta University in 1969. Dr. Pogue was a Professor of Health Systems and Information Sciences and Graduate Studies. He participated in the professional organization dealing with all facets of health computing. In 1983 he was elected to the Board of Directors of the American Association for Medical Systems and Information and appointed to chair the committee on Health Education.
He was a member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church where he was a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, served as President of the Parish Council, and participated in Perpetual Adoration for over 15 years. He received the Bishop Gartland Award from the Dioceses of Savannah in 2010.
He was an avid golfer and a former member of West Lake Country Club and the Forest Hills Golf Association. He was the 1947 Minnesota Sate Junior Champion.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Aquinas High School, 1920 Highland Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904 or to Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, 1101 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
The family extends a special thank you to the 5th floor staff at Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home for their excellent care.
The Augusta Chronicle - Wed 6/24 & Thur 6/25
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.