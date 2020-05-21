|
|
Richard Robert Main
Appling, GA—Mr. Richard Robert Main, 79, passed on May 19, 2020 at Augusta University Health.
Richard was born January 29, 1941 in Brooklyn NY to the late Jesse Richard Main and the late Helen Driscoll Main. He was a proud USMC veteran. Richard volunteered for service on his 17th birthday and served from January 1959 until being honorably discharged in October 1962 with the rank of Corporal (E-4). He met Elizabeth Zelenka in 1964 and they were married in 1967 and resided in Long Island. Richard worked for Bonny Products in NY for 16 years before moving to Washington, NC where he retired as Vice President of Housewares for Bonny Products in 1994. They moved to Appling, GA in 1989. Richard was a loving husband, father, and Papa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Mutkoski.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Elizabeth Main; daughter, Stephanie Main Brown (Terry); son, Jesse Richard Main (Amy); grand daughter, Kaylee Cierra Brown; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery with Father Walter Michael Ingram officiating.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Richard Robert Main.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/22/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2020