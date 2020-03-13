|
|
Mr. Richard Samuel Weaver
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Richard Samuel Weaver will be held 2:30pm, Sunday, 3/15/2020 at the Old Piney Grove Baptist Church, (38 Garrett Road, Edgefield, SC) with the Rev. Louis T. Coley, Pastor and the Rev. Daviad Mitchem, Eulogist. Interment will be in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC.
Visitation will be held 4pm Saturday, 3/14/2020, at the Bethel CME Church (98 Aiken Ave, Johnston, SC).
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Bethel CME Church in Johnston, SC.
Richard is survived by his wife, Gladys M. Weaver, a brother, Artis Weaver, Jr., a sister, Ella Mae Williams and a mother-in-love, Ada Mitchem, other relatives and friends. Amos & Sons Funeral Home, Johnston, SC is in charge of services.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/14/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020