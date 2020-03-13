Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos and Sons Funeral Home
412 Railroad Avenue
Johnston, SC 29832
803-275-3315
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Bethel CME Church
98 Aiken Ave
Johnston, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:30 PM
Old Piney Grove Baptist Church
38 Garrett Road
Edgefield, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Samuel Weaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Samuel Weaver Obituary
Mr. Richard Samuel Weaver
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Richard Samuel Weaver will be held 2:30pm, Sunday, 3/15/2020 at the Old Piney Grove Baptist Church, (38 Garrett Road, Edgefield, SC) with the Rev. Louis T. Coley, Pastor and the Rev. Daviad Mitchem, Eulogist. Interment will be in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC.
Visitation will be held 4pm Saturday, 3/14/2020, at the Bethel CME Church (98 Aiken Ave, Johnston, SC).
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Bethel CME Church in Johnston, SC.
Richard is survived by his wife, Gladys M. Weaver, a brother, Artis Weaver, Jr., a sister, Ella Mae Williams and a mother-in-love, Ada Mitchem, other relatives and friends. Amos & Sons Funeral Home, Johnston, SC is in charge of services.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/14/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -