Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Resources
Richard Simanski Obituary
Richard Simanski
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Saturday, February 15, 2020, Richard F. Simanski, 80, husband of Paulette Simanski.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. and the funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet with Rev. Brancie Stephens and Bobby Grover officiating. Full military honors will follow the service. A private entombment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Richard was born in Clinton, MA but lived in Augusta 34 years. He retired from the U.S. Army after 27 years, serving in both Vietnam and Korea. Richard was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and was affectionately known as "Opa". He enjoyed bowling, cooking, and fishing. He also enjoyed going to Bethel Baptist Church in Aiken and he appreciated all the people and their prayers.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his son: Richard Simanski (Linda); stepdaughter: Shae Nichols (Thomas); grandchildren: Rebecca Sandberg (Robbie), and Matthew Simanski; sister: JoAnn S. Nienhuis; sister-in-law: Irmgard Barron; step-brother: Stanley Simanski; and his four legged companion: Dubydo.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
