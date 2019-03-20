Home

Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Richard Splichal Obituary
Richard Kim Splichal, 34, beloved husband of Jennifer Martin Splichal, entered into rest on March 16, 2019.

A memorial mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church.

Richard was a devoted husband, loving father, and beloved son. He was compassionate, patient, intelligent, comical, open-minded, and unique in so many ways. Richard was an avid hiker and animal lover.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his children, Vincent Alexander Splichal and Adrianna Mira Splichal; his parents, Clifford Theodore and Eunjong Kim Splichal; his sister, Pamela Splichal-Meyer; his aunts, Nancy Spain (Bill) and Hyun Kim; and by his niece Chloe.

A vigil for the deceased will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday evening, March 21, 2019 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel. The family will receive friends following the vigil until 8:00 PM.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019
