Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bellevue Gardens Chapel
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Gardens
Richard Wayne Turner


1947 - 2019
Richard Wayne Turner Obituary
Richard Wayne Turner
Grovetown, Georgia—Mr. Richard Wayne Turner, 72, beloved husband of 10 years of Janice Turner, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Doctors Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Bill Brown officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior at the Bellevue Gardens Chapel.
Mr. Turner was a Navy veteran who went on to serve 23 years with the Augusta Richmond County Fire Department, before retiring with the rank of lieutenant. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a mentor to his nieces, nephews and stepsons.
In addition to his wife, Janice, he is survived by his daughters; Jennifer Leigh Morris, Helen Angela Williams and Staci Brooke Turner, his stepsons; Eric Evans and Michael Evans, a brother and sister; Ronald E. Turner (Cissy) and Deborah T. Bell (Johnny), as well as seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Herbert and Doris Turner.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the at .
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the at .
AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/17/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019
