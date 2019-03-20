The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Richard William Corley


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Entered into rest at Augusta State Medical Center on March 14, 2019 Mr. Richard Corley of Augusta, He was the son of the late Josh H. and Gladys Corley.

Mr. Corley served in the United States Marines. He was the owner of the A-C Towel Company for many years.

He was preceded in death by his son Greg Corley, Brothers Wayne, Doye, and Owen Corley.

Survivors: Sister Rose Marie Stephens, Brother Billy W. Corley, 2 Grandchildren 1 Great Grandchildren, Nephew Charles Corley, Niece Cheryl Corley, Special Friend Roxanne Corley; Number of Nieces and nephews

Mr. Corley wishes was to be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held at a later Date.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019
