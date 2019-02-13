The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Richard William Lopez, age 77, entered into rest on February 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Lopez; his 2 sons, Brian William Lopez (Holly) and Jon Lopez; his sister, Inez Miller and hisgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Lopez. The family will have visitors at McNeill Funeral Home on February 15, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Services will be held at Fleming Baptist Church on Peach Orchard Road on February 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Columbia County Humane Society.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019
