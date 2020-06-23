Richerdean Rouse
Richerdean Rouse
Raleigh, NC.—Mrs. Richerdean Gardner Rouse entered into rest on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. A private service will be held in Williston, SC. She is survived by her children, Jacqueline(Simeon) Rouse-Nedlic, Beverly Rouse, Bonita(Robert) Rouse-Cobb, Wanda Rouse, Tiesha Rouse, Shelia (Joseph) Herndon and Barney (Margaret) Rouse; sisters, Carrie Harris, Daisy Banks, Lurline Forbes, Rosa Gardner, Ester Gardner and Louise Johnson; brothers, Chester Gardner Jr. and James Gardner, host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives. Viewing will be held on Today from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. On Thursday, June 25, 2020 Mrs. Rouse may viewed from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Church Of Christ, Williston, South Carolina.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
JUN
25
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Church Of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
