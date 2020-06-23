Richerdean Rouse
Raleigh, NC.—Mrs. Richerdean Gardner Rouse entered into rest on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. A private service will be held in Williston, SC. She is survived by her children, Jacqueline(Simeon) Rouse-Nedlic, Beverly Rouse, Bonita(Robert) Rouse-Cobb, Wanda Rouse, Tiesha Rouse, Shelia (Joseph) Herndon and Barney (Margaret) Rouse; sisters, Carrie Harris, Daisy Banks, Lurline Forbes, Rosa Gardner, Ester Gardner and Louise Johnson; brothers, Chester Gardner Jr. and James Gardner, host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives. Viewing will be held on Today from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. On Thursday, June 25, 2020 Mrs. Rouse may viewed from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Church Of Christ, Williston, South Carolina.
Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.