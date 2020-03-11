|
|
Rick Reese
Grovetown, GA—Rick Allan Reese, age 66 entered into rest on Sunday, March 8, 2020- three weeks prior to his 36th wedding anniversary.
Rick was born in Augusta but was raised on his family's farm near Clark Hill, South Carolina. He graduated from North Augusta High School in 1973 and began working for his family's construction business. Anyone who knew Rick knew of his love for wrestling especially for the diva, Trish Stratus. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fontaine Reese and Helen Reese; son, Rhett Reese; and brother and sister, Edwin Reese and Deborah Reese.
Rick is survived by his loving wife Cindy Reese; son Richard Reese (Tara) of Clearwater, South Carolina; brothers, Norman Reese and Jody Reese, both of Clark Hill; two nieces and three nephews; and his faithful canine companion, Mr. Peabody.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. Saturday in the Chapel of Bellevue Memorial Gardens with burial immediately following the service on the cemetery grounds. Rick's friend Carlton Martin will speak.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Chapel of Bellevue.
