Mr. Harden passed on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M., Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Williams Grove Baptist Church in Millen, GA with Rev. Bobby G. Williams officiating; burial in Carswell Church Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories: Mother, Mattie Harden, Millen, GA; father, Johnny Harden, Augusta, GA; Sisters, Barbara Scoggins and Pamela R. Harden; Brother, Johnny Jones; two adopted children, Cedric Roper and Floyd Brinson, III; Rickey also helped raise, Kateria and Jake; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Wake will be Sat. from 5-7 p.m. at funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019