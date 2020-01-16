|
|
Rickey Michael Stuckey
Augusta, GA—Avid Painter - Rickey Michael Stuckey, 59 husband of Beverley Howell, entered into rest Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be held January 16, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Celebration Of Life Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00AM at Ebenezer Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1699 Olive Rd, Augusta, GA, Interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Mr. Stuckey leaves to cherish his memories his wife; Beverly Howell, one daughter; Jennifer Marie Stuckey, one son; Coley Michael Stuckey, two grandchildren; Haley & Tyler Powell, one brother; Harvey Stuckey, Jr., one sister; Peggy Stuckey; one niece; Brenda Stuckey and a great nephew; Jacob Stuckey
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/17/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020