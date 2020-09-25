Mr. Ricky "JJ" Antonio Howard
Augusta, GA—Celebration of Life Graveside Service for Ricky A. Howard will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Simonia BC Cemetery, Appling with Rev. Linward J. Jackson, Jr.-officiating. Viewing: Saturday from 1-7 p.m.; Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Everyone is asked to assemble at the graveside at 2:45 p.m. for the service. The service will be streamed live via FaceBook. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson, GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/26/2020