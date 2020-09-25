1/
Ricky Antonio "Jj" Howard
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Ricky "JJ" Antonio Howard
Augusta, GA—Celebration of Life Graveside Service for Ricky A. Howard will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Simonia BC Cemetery, Appling with Rev. Linward J. Jackson, Jr.-officiating. Viewing: Saturday from 1-7 p.m.; Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Everyone is asked to assemble at the graveside at 2:45 p.m. for the service. The service will be streamed live via FaceBook. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/26/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Viewing
09:00 - 12:30 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Simonia BC Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved