Entered into rest March 12, 2019, Thomas Richard "Ricky" Donaldson, 65.
Mr. Donaldson was an avid outdoorsman, loving hunting and fishing. He loved life and was always on the go. Mr. Donaldson was very skilled at paint and body work. He was a die-hard Dale Earnhardt fan and a very compassionate animal lover, especially dogs.
Family members include: Three children, Rhonda Donaldson Turner; Yvette Donaldson Pryor; Ricky "Lil Rick" Donaldson; Eight Grandchildren; a brother: George Franklin "Frankie" Donaldson; three sisters: Dottie Lee Donaldson; Susan Marie Donaldson; and Jenny Howard. He was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Donaldson Davis; his father, Richard Franklin Donaldson; and his brother, Terry Lee Donaldson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Nathaniel Nesbitt officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The family will receive friends Saturday, at 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019