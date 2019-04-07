|
Ricky Eugene Allen, 68, entered into rest April 4, 2019 at his residence.
Ricky a native of Louisville, Georgia lived most of his life in Augusta, Georgia. He was Carpenter and served in the National Guard.
Survivors include his sister Diane M. Allen, his special friend Loraine Seamans, sister in law Kathy Allen and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Lee and Marie Allen, brother Larry Allen.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019