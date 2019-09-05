|
Mr. Ricky L. Ryan, Jr.
Aiken, SC—Funeral services for Mr. Ricky L. Ryan, Jr, 35, of Aiken, SC will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Millbrook Baptist Church with Dr. Chris Masters officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
The family will greet friends Saturday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC.
Family members include his father, the late Ricky L. Ryan, Sr and his mother, the late Annette Stone Willing; a son, Trey Kenneth Ryan, Aiken, SC; paternal grandparents, Carl and Jan Bryan, Aiken, SC; Maternal grandparents, Nancy Holcombe, Aiken, SC and the late Lyle Stone; a brother, Nathaniel Allen Willing, Warrenville, SC; a sister, Tabitha Nicole Ryan, Graniteville, SC; a nephew, Brandon Gabriel Ryan and his Aunt and Uncle, Randall and Angela Ryan, all of Aiken, SC. Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Ryan family.
