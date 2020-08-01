Rita Jacqueline Hitchler
North Augusta, SC—Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Rita Jacqueline Hitchler, 71, who entered into rest July 30, 2020 will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock from the Church of the Most Holy Trinity. We encourage the public to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Hitchler was born in Newport News, Virginia. She was a parishioner of the Church of the Most Holy Trinity where she sang in the choir including singing for the pope. Rita taught Sunday School at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Export, PA and Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, North Augusta, SC. She worked as an accounting manager for Westinghouse Electric and Rockwell International. Mrs. Hitchler was a founding member of Old Town Preservation Association in North Augusta and a member of the Opera Club of Augusta. Rita was an accomplished seamstress teaching many young ladies the craft. Additionally, she was a member of crocheting and knitting clubs across the southeast. Most notably, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Hitchler was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond T. and Hazel Brogan.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Michael J. Hitchler; two sons, Richard (Carmil Wang) Hitchler and Matthew (Rachelle Bedenbaugh) Hitchler; four grandchildren, Annika, Bryce, Isabella and Gabrielle; brother, Raymond T. (Mary Jean) Brogan, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Richard Hitchler, Matthew Hitchler, Bryce Hitchler, Nathan Hitchler, Leon Hitchler and Mikhail Jannik.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA 30809.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements
