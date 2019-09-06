|
Rita Ledee
Hephzibah, GA—Rita Matilda Ledee, wife of the late Raphael Ledee, entered into rest on Thursday September 5, 2019 at her residence.
Crypt side rites will be held 1PM Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Mark Van Alstine officiant.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Celeste Ledee; siblings Allen, George, Joseph, Louise and Telo Olivier, Lucy Labbe, Lillian Butler.
Survivors include her sons Richard Ledee and Thomas Ricky Ledee; sisters Laura Collett, Alberta Villery, Viola Boutte and Mary Boussard; four grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/8/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019