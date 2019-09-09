|
Rita LeDee
Hephzibah, GA—Rita Matilda LeDee, wife of the late Raphael LeDee, entered into rest on Thursday September 5, 2019 at her residence.
Crypt side rites will be held 1PM Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Mark Van Alstine officiant.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Vernet Olivier and Theresa Victoria Boutte Olivier, granddaughter Celeste LeDee , grandson Shane LeDee; siblings Allen, George, Joseph, Louise and Lon Olivier, Lucy Labbe, Lillian Butler.
Survivors include her sons Richard LeDee (Becky) (Brenda)and Thomas Ricky (Katie) LeDee; sisters Laura Mae Olivier, Alberta Villery, Viola Boutte and Mary Boussard; grandchildren Shawntel Richard (Timothy), Jessica LeDee Gilyard (Timothy), Shelly Awkward; great -grandchildren Nate LeDee, Mileeya Walker, Talia Richard, Sebastian, Donovan LeDee Jaundo, Matthias Washington and Christian Awkward
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/10/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019