Master R.J. Franken, age 3, entered into rest on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home.
R.J. was born in Oranjestad, Aruba and grew up in Columbia County. He loved to tell people about Jesus. R.J. attended church and preschool at Christ the King Lutheran Church and preschool at the Sanctuary. He loved dinosaurs, Mickey Mouse, Paw Patrol, and the color blue.
R.J. will be forever treasured for his infectious smile, loving heart, and his sweet spirit.
He is survived by his loving mother, Darrelly Rivera van Dieren of Eglin Air Force Base; grandmother, Marjorie Croes of Aruba, grandfather, Eric van Dieren of Holland; uncle, Darrick van Dieren of Holland; aunt, Elise van Dieren of Holland; great aunt (affectionately known as Tia), Avita Rivera (Rafael) of Evans; cousin, Thisia Sayers of Texas; the Franken family in Aruba; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
R.J.'s life will be celebrated at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. The Reverend Bryan Cockrell and the Reverend David Keener will officiate. Stories of R.J.'s life will be shared along with the singing of his favorite song, "Baby Shark." Everyone attending the service is invited to wear blue, and at the conclusion of the service blue and white balloons will be released to honor R.J.'s life. Interment will be private at Georgia Veteran's Cemetery in Milledgeville.
The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 P.M. on Sunday prior to the service at Platt's.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Easter Seals of East Georgia, P.O. Box 2441, Augusta, Georgia 30903; or to www.gofundme.com/wings-for-rj to assist with the family's travel expenses.
Darrelly wishes to extend her heartfelt appreciation to her USAF family at Eglin Air Force Base, the military and veteran community, and to her friends and family.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at, www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
337 NORTH BELAIR ROAD
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019