Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Westover Memorial Park
R.L. Perry Obituary
R.L. Perry
Augusta, GA—Raymond Louis Perry, 87, husband of the late Betty Hood Perry, entered into rest Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.
Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., in Westover Memorial Park with Reverend John Bartlett officiating.
Mr. Perry was born in Augusta to the late Rance and Dosia Gay Perry. He was a retired Pipe Fitter with Local 150 and a US Marine Corp. Korean War veteran.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Raymond Perry, Jr., Steven J. Perry and Rance E. Perry.
He is survived by his son Michael Perry (Karen) of Hephzibah: daughter, Sandra Perry of Augusta; sisters, Bobbie Anne Arthur and Betty June Horne both of Augusta; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M..
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/28/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
