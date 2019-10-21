Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Robert A. "Bubba" Watson


1920 - 2019
Robert A. "Bubba" Watson Obituary
Mr. Robert A. "Bubba" Watson
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services for Mr. Robert A. "Bubba" Watson, 99, who entered into rest October 19, 2019, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Mr. Johnny Ruffner officiating. Inurnment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Watson was born in Parksville, SC and was raised in Grovetown, having made North Augusta his home for the past 60 years. He attended the First Baptist Church of North Augusta. Mr. Watson retired from Southeastern Stages as a Driver and Dispatcher with 48 years of service and four million miles of driving.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Leila Stanton Watson; a daughter and son-in-law, Joan and John Price, Columbia; two grandchildren, John Allen (Kate) Price and Joan Aubrey Price, all of Greenville; a great-granddaughter, Emma Price.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of North Augusta, 625 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/22/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019
