Robert Abernathy
Modoc, South Carolina—Mr. Robert M. Abernathy, Sr. entered into rest on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Robert (Abby, Bobby) was born in Asheville, NC to the late Major Robert B. Abernathy and Mrs. Mary Abernathy.
Abby was the founder and co-owner along with his son Robert M. Abernathy, Jr. of Abby's Auto Part's for 23 years. Prior to owning his own business he worked for Harison Gulley from 1966 -1977. Abby loved the outdoors; he was an avid fisherman and golfer and served twenty years as a volunteer for the Masters' golf tournament. He was a long standing and more recently honorary member of the Augusta Bassmasters Bass club.
Abby loved adventure and adrenaline. In his younger years he raced motor cross and you could find him either watching or racing at the drag strip. He enjoyed playing cards and pool with friends and family.
He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren, but no one more than his beloved wife of 55 years, Doris R. Abernathy; she was the love of his life. He is preceded in death by his brother, Harry Myrick and leaves behind his wife Doris, his brother, David (Butch) Myrick, and sisters, Jodie Michie (Jack Michie) and Clara (Susie) Steele; his children, Robert M. Abernathy JR., Lynn Abernathy Hall (Steven Hall), Donna Abernathy Lalli (Matthew Lalli); seven grandchildren (Ann, Lyndsey, Mary Kate, Caroline, Hannah, Vance and Jake) and seven great grandchildren (Jeremy, Barrett, Ayden, Oliver, Copeland, Camille, and Emma).
The family would like to extend a special heart-felt thanks to Encompass Health Hospice for the gentle and kind care and support during the final days of his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ayden's Armada https://www.cff.org/give-today/
to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation which is a charity near and dear to his heart.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/6/2020