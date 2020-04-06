|
Robert "Bobby" Allen Langford
Warrenton, Georgia—Mr. Robert "Bobby" Allen Langford, 93, of Warrenton, GA entered into rest April 5, 2020.
Mr. Langford was a lifelong resident of Warren County, Ga and son of the late George Pierce Langford, Sr. and the late Gladys Allen Langford. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was wounded in action for which he received a Purple Heart. Mr. Langford was a farmer and raised cattle, hogs, and cotton. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and making knives. Mr. Langford attended Johnson United Methodist Church and was a member of the American Legion and VFW. In addition to his parents, Mr. Langford was predeceased by his brother, George Pierce Langford, Jr.; sister, Virginia Langford Sisk; and brother-in-law, Gene Chalker.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Edith Chalker Langford; sister, Catherine Langford; sister-in-laws, Carolyn Langford, Reba Allen and Stella Chalker; brother-in-law, Wayne Chalker; nieces and nephews, George Pierce Langford, III, Carolyn Deadwyler, Nancy Cleveland, Allen Sisk, Roger Sisk, Vicki Allen Jones, (Wayne), Debbie Radford (Randy), Mark Chalker (Teresa), Rusty Allen (Libby), Peggy Newsome (James), Becky Gunn, Bobby Chalker (Sheryll) and many great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews along with special family friends, Gunn and Amy Stewart.
A private graveside service will be held at Johnson Cemetery with Rev. Jessica Blackwood officiating.
It is the family's request that memorial contributions be made to Johnson Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
Due to the current National State of Emergency the family would appreciate any phone calls, emails, cards and text messages during this time.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Bobby Langford.
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/07/2020
