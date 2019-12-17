|
Robert Alton "Mac" McFeely
Augusta, GA— Mr. Robert Alton "Mac" McFeely, 92, entered into rest on December 16, 2019. He was a loving husband of 68 years to Eunice Prescott McFeely.
Mac was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. He was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County and enlisted in the US Navy for WWII at 17 years old. Following the war, he was a graduate of Augusta Junior College and earned his BBA and his MBA from the University of Georgia where he was a member of the ATO Fraternity.
He began his career with the Atomic Energy Commission at the Savannah River Plant and retired from the Department of Energy after 35 years as Director of Contracts and Procurements. Mac was a member of the Augusta Elks Lodge #205, past president of the Small Business League and past president of Augusta College Alumni Association. He was past president of the Augusta Chapter and State Chapter of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. He was a founding member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry. Mac was a devoted father, grandfather and husband.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughters: Julie Anson (Gary), Jeannie Hightower (Tom), and Lynda Smith (Chris); son: Gregg McFeely (Elaine); grandchildren: Leslie Dickenson (Adam), Christopher Smith, Brooke Nickelson (Jimmy), Joseph Smith, and Ryan McFeely; and niece: Laura Dent (Michael).
The memorial service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church with Rev. James T. Said officiating. The family will receive friends for a reception in the parish hall following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 3321 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909.
