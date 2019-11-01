|
|
Robert Austin
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Robert "Bob" Wayne Austin, 66, husband of 40 years to Charlotte Peebles Austin.
Bob attended UGA from 1971 through 1974, majoring in landscaping architecture. After returning to Augusta, he started his own landscaping business. Then he earned his Business degree from Augusta College. In 1978 he started working for the Richmond County Planning Commission as a Planner. Later, he became the Zoning Administrator for the City of Augusta, Richmond County. He retired from the Commission in 2016. He was a loving husband and father and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his daughter: Hayley Austin; siblings: William "Billy" D. Austin Jr., Donna Ford, Danita Ducey, Danny Austin, Reida Schrempp; his considered brother: Michael Satcher; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his father: William Durden Austin Sr.; mother: Mary Stringer Austin Peebles; and sister: Angie Newton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National MS Society: 1117 Perimeter Ctr, Atlanta, GA 30338.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday November 3, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019