Robert B. Cardwell Sr.

Robert B. Cardwell Sr. Obituary
Deacon Robert B. Cardwell, Sr. departed this life, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the uptown VA Medical Center.

Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the CA. Reid Memorial Chapel, Augusta, GA with Rev. Dr. W. R. Rivers, Eulogist and Rev. Connie Allen, Officiating. Burial will be held at the Walker Memorial Cemetery with Military Funeral Honors.

Family will receive friends Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at First Dayspring Baptist Church, 2170 Greene St. Augusta, GA.

Survivors include his wife, Rev. Dr. Shirley Cardwell; Daughter, Vanessa Knowlin, Lynchburg, VA; 2 sons, Ramon (Cynthia) Jones and Pastor Lemont (Pastor Donna) Monroe, Jr., Augusta, GA; sisters, Doris Pace, Arneatha (Charles) Chenery, Anna Cardwell, Phila, PA, Sharon Gunn, Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey and Shirley Henderson, Atlanta, GA; 7 Grandchildren; 1 great grandson and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019
