Robert Ballard Gradous
Hephzibah, GA—Robert Ballard Gradous, 58, husband of Kimberly Kurtz Gradous, entered into rest Monday, July 6, 2020.
Memorial services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 2:00 PM at 3021 Old Waynesboro Rd, Hephzibah, GA.
Mr. Gradous, son of the late Carolyn Ann Gradous and Dr. Bruce Gradous, was self-employed which included farming, mechanic and gun machinists.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his sons, Joseph Ballard Gradous, of Hephzibah, and Joshua Bruce Gradous (Amber), of Savannah; and his brother, Tim Gradous (Laura), of Hephzibah.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/12/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
