Robert Ballard Gradous
Hephzibah, GA—Robert Ballard Gradous, 58, husband of Kimberly Kurtz Gradous, entered into rest Monday, July 6, 2020.
Memorial services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 2:00 PM at 3021 Old Waynesboro Rd, Hephzibah, GA.
Mr. Gradous, son of the late Carolyn Ann Gradous and Dr. Bruce Gradous, was self-employed which included farming, mechanic and gun machinists.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his sons, Joseph Ballard Gradous, of Hephzibah, and Joshua Bruce Gradous (Amber), of Savannah; and his brother, Tim Gradous (Laura), of Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/12/2020