Reverend Robert B. Glasker, Sr., entered into rest Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1260 Wrightsboro Road,
Reverend Gary Hammonds, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 5 to 7 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road.
(706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019