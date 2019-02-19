|
|
Robert Bruce Moore, 51, entered into rest on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Powell Baptist Church, Harlem, Ga. Burial will follow in Harlem Memorial Cemetery.
At 14 years old, Bruce started working on cars and he was known as one of the best mechanics in Augusta. As an outdoors man, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and cooking. Bruce loved racing and most of all his family and friends.
He is survived by his two daughters, Savannah Diane Moore and Destiny Rose Moore; his father, William Frank Moore; and his brother, Scott Moore.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Moore and a brother, William Frank Moore, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Scott Moore, Shaun Coburn, Michael Hullum, Bobby Wilkes, Gary Youngblood, Bill Crawford, Dusty Hayes, Ben Fowller and Josh Cranford.
Memorials may be made to Powell Baptist Church, 1577 Old Appling Harlem Highway, Harlem, GA 30814.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Please visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019