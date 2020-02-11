Home

McNeill Funeral & Cremation (Southern)
109 Shaw St.
Augusta, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
McNeill Funeral & Cremation (Southern)
109 Shaw St.
Augusta, GA 30907
Robert Callahan


1960 - 2020
Robert Callahan Obituary
Robert Callahan
Grovetown, Georgia—
Robert Wayne Callahan, 59, entered into rest February 8, 2020, husband of Carol Fortenberry Callahan.
Robert was born December 25, 1960 in Oak Hill, W.Va., to the late Robert Lee Callahan, then moving to Augusta in 1962. He was a Master Carpenter and attended Stevens Creek Church.
Additional survivors include his son Christopher Strom Lucas; daughters Stevie-Lynne Lucas; Alexandra Cateland Callahan; Kelsey Elizabeth Callahan; mother Erica Webber Callahan; sisters Lee Mahoney (Norman); Pam Newman; Lorie Morris; grand son Liam Callahan and seven other grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at McNeill Funeral Home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/12/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020
