Mr. Robert Charles Dunbar of Vandivere Road, entered into rest April 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Monday, April 8, 2019 at G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Woodrow Thompkins officiating.
Mr. Dunbar, a native of Richmond County was a Brick mason.
Survivors include his companion, Barbara Carter; two sons, Woodrow (Pamela) Thompkins and Robert L. Dunbar; three daughters, Lacharity Holmes, Wanda Pryor and Wendy Pryor; two brothers, William (Veronica) Dunbar and James (Terri) Dunbar; four sisters, Lucille Avery, O'Neal Davis, Mattie (Johnnie) Dixon and Marilyn Ferguson; nine grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; a host of other relative and friends. Friends may visit the funeral home after 2 p.m. Sunday.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2019