Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dunbar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles Dunbar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Charles Dunbar Obituary
Mr. Robert Charles Dunbar of Vandivere Road, entered into rest April 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Monday, April 8, 2019 at G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Woodrow Thompkins officiating.

Mr. Dunbar, a native of Richmond County was a Brick mason.

Survivors include his companion, Barbara Carter; two sons, Woodrow (Pamela) Thompkins and Robert L. Dunbar; three daughters, Lacharity Holmes, Wanda Pryor and Wendy Pryor; two brothers, William (Veronica) Dunbar and James (Terri) Dunbar; four sisters, Lucille Avery, O'Neal Davis, Mattie (Johnnie) Dixon and Marilyn Ferguson; nine grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; a host of other relative and friends. Friends may visit the funeral home after 2 p.m. Sunday.

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now