Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kirkland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles Kirkland


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Charles Kirkland Obituary
Robert Charles Kirkland
Harlem, GA—Robert Charles Kirkland, 72, entered into rest on Friday, October 11, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel with the Reverend David Cooper officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Mr. Kirkland was born in Grovetown, Ga. to the late Albert and Dellie Kirkland. He was a United States Marine veteran of the Vietnam War and was the recipient of numerous military awards.
Survivors include his sons, Chris Kirkland (Kim), Russell Kirkland (Christina) and Dustin Payton (Ashlee); one daughter, Reba K. Turpak (Billy); three brothers and two sisters; Grandchildren, Victor Kleyman, Fancy Kleyman, Emily Kirkland, Katy Kirkland, Kiley Kirkland, Emily Turpak, Natalie Kirkland, Vincent Turpak, Thomas Turpak and Nicholas Turpak; and two great-grandchildren, Axel and Victoria.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Louise Kirkland, a daughter, Rosa K. Kleyman (Sergey), and two sisters.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Please visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/15/2019 and 10/16/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now