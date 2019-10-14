|
|
Robert Charles Kirkland
Harlem, GA—Robert Charles Kirkland, 72, entered into rest on Friday, October 11, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel with the Reverend David Cooper officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Mr. Kirkland was born in Grovetown, Ga. to the late Albert and Dellie Kirkland. He was a United States Marine veteran of the Vietnam War and was the recipient of numerous military awards.
Survivors include his sons, Chris Kirkland (Kim), Russell Kirkland (Christina) and Dustin Payton (Ashlee); one daughter, Reba K. Turpak (Billy); three brothers and two sisters; Grandchildren, Victor Kleyman, Fancy Kleyman, Emily Kirkland, Katy Kirkland, Kiley Kirkland, Emily Turpak, Natalie Kirkland, Vincent Turpak, Thomas Turpak and Nicholas Turpak; and two great-grandchildren, Axel and Victoria.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Louise Kirkland, a daughter, Rosa K. Kleyman (Sergey), and two sisters.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Please visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/15/2019 and 10/16/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019