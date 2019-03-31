|
Robert "Bob" Childers, 85 entered into rest Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his residence.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Catherine Childers, three daughters, Robin Ordoqui, Kelly Childers-Tyner and Kristi Pepper. Five grandsons, Travis, Christopher, Corey, Robbie and Ryan. One great granddaughter, Savannah Grace.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Encompass Health -Hospice, 4128 Madeline Dr. Suite B, Augusta, GA 30909. Please send memories and condolences to [email protected]
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019