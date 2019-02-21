|
Robert "Bob" David Stager, M.D., age 53, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Augusta, GA. He was surrounded by family and friends. Dr. Stager was born February 15, 1966 in Cleveland, OH. He is survived by his wife Michelle Prinz Stager; his son, Nolan Robert Stager; his daughter, Julia Cosette Stager; his parents, David and Lollie Stager; his sister, Jeannine Abele (Adam); and his nephews and nieces.
A memorial mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Hull serving as celebrant.
Dr. Stager was a 1984 graduate of St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, OH. He obtained his B.S. in Biology from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN in 1988. He earned his M.D. from The Ohio State University in 1992 and completed his residency in OB/GYN at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, MI. Dr. Stager was a practicing OB/GYN for 23 years. He worked in private practice in Medina, OH before deciding to pursue a teaching career. Dr. Stager was a passionate and accomplished educator. He taught for many years at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA, at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Ann Arbor, MI, and then returned to the Augusta University Medical Center for the past five years. He was recognized many times with awards from his residents locally and on a national scale.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to of Augusta, 4141 Columbia Road Suite D., Martinez, GA, 30907.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon, February 24, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Following the visitation, the family will hold a reception at the Savannah River Brewing Company, 813 5th Street, Augusta, GA, 30901 until 7:00 PM.
