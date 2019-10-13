|
|
Robert Dean Sackett
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Sunday, October 13, 2019, Mr. Robert "Bob" Dean Sackett, 76, loving husband of 52 years to Karen Kay Sackett.
Bob served in the United States Air Force from June 1962 until June 1966. He attended college earning a Bachelor's degree in biology, chemistry, and accounting. He completed his Master's degree in public administration. Bob worked at Accountant National Accounting Firm, Controller of an Oil Company, Internal Auditor of University of Alaska, Financial Director for Research University of Alaska, Director of Accounting Tulane University, Controller Indiana State University, and retired in Augusta.
He was a member of Rotary Club in 1991 and past president and Paul Harris Fellow. Also, Bob was a Charter member of Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Church in Alaska, member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Martinez, and served as treasurer, chairman, and council member assuming active leadership role in each of the church where he lived.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his children: Todd Sackett (Janeen) and Jennifer Wisthoff (Eric); grandchildren: Jocelyn Sackett, Lauren Sackett, and Anastasia Wisthoff; and siblings: Roger Sackett, Jerry Sackett (Kathy), and Barbara Scharpe (Jerry).
The memorial service will be at Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00A.M. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church with Rev. Steven Olson officiating. Inurnment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Following the inurnment there will be a small reception at the church.
The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3703 Riverwatch Pkwy, Martinez, GA 30907.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2019