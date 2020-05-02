|
Robert "Shorty" Donald Wilson, Sr.
Augusta, Georgia—Robert "Shorty" Donald Wilson Sr. Augusta, GA
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert "Shorty" Wilson announces his death on April 29, 2020 at the age of 87.
His parents Nellie Alameda Wilson and John William Wilson, brother William Wilson, sister Alameda Coakley, sister Sarah Montgomery, and son Richard Daniel Wilson precede him in death. Survivors include: his three children Robin Melles (Johnny), Robert "Bob" Wilson, Jr. (Chris), and Rebecca Knott (Brian); one brother, Curtis Wilson (Barbara); four grandchildren, John Melles, Jimmy Melles (Caroline), Kristain Brunt (Ruben) and Richard Converse (Liz); five great-grandchildren, Maddox, Hunter, Anthony, Bella and Mila; several nieces, great nieces and nephews; and his true love, Therese Lyell.
Shorty was born in Augusta on March 25, 1933 and lived here most of his life. In the earlier years of his life he was known as Bob, but as the years went on, he became known as "Shorty." He had an amazing life full of adventurous travel and he never met a stranger. He was a compassionate and hard-working man. He served in the US Navy as a Fireman from 1953 to 1955 on the USS Everglades destroyer. He became a carpenter in 1950 and retired in 1995. He joined the Local 283 Carpenter's Union in 1971 and was a very proud and active member. He served as a Union Trustee for 3 consecutive terms and was President for 2 ½ consecutive terms. He was a trustee for the Southeastern Regional Council for 2 terms, and he served as a Proctor for the Carpenter's Apprenticeship Contest for over 18 years. He had a passion for baseball and would stop whatever he was doing to watch a game; whether it was one of the grandkid's games, a professional game or any game on TV. He was well loved and will be missed by all who knew him. "Love you Babe!"
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at the Charlie Norwood VA and their Hospice Facility for the exceptional care that was given to him during his final days.
There will be a private family service at Westover Memorial Park on Monday, May 4th at 11:00 AM with Reverend John Kilpatrick officiating. The family kindly asks that you celebrate his memory in your hearts during this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The , The , or Pine View Baptist Church in Augusta.
