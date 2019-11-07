|
|
Robert Drasher
Augusta, GA—
Mr. Robert Gordon Drasher husband of the late Esther Jeanette Payton Drasher, 83, entered into rest Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at University Hospital
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Pastor Ray Reynolds officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Drasher was born in Drums, PA to the late Milton and Anna Yeager Drasher. He was the former owner of P&H Auto Supply and a US Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his step-son Kenneth Eugene Newman and grandson, Kenneth Raymond Conklin.
Other survivors include his daughters, Rebecca Conklin of Augusta and Summer Drasher of Augusta and Kim Meyer of Augusta; grandchildren, Ralph Conklin, Jr., Hunter Jackson, Raymond Jackson, III, Joshua Newman; great-grandchildren, Brittany Conklin, Seth Meyer, Logan Meyer, Zoey Jackson, Promise Conklin, Aubrey Sutton and Violet Sutton; his siblings, Leo Drasher, Leonard Drasher, Alvin Drasher, John Drasher, Lucille Siegfried, Ruth Lowe, Shirley Drasher, Dorothy George and Susan Lasecki.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd., Augusta, GA 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/8/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019