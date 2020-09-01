Robert E. Blume
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Monday, August 31, 2020, Robert E. Blume, 91, loving husband of wife Renate Blume.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westover Memorial Park with Father Theodore Agba celebrant.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Augusta University Children's Hospital, 1446 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912
The family requests that masks be worn.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/02/2020