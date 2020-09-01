1/
Robert E. Blume
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Blume
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Monday, August 31, 2020, Robert E. Blume, 91, loving husband of wife Renate Blume.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westover Memorial Park with Father Theodore Agba celebrant.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Augusta University Children's Hospital, 1446 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912
The family requests that masks be worn.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/02/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westover Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved