Robert E. Coash
Augusta, GA—Robert E. Coash, 91, husband of the late Allene Samples Coash, entered into rest Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, at 2:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Kevin Jones officiating.
The family will receive friends Sunday, from 1:00 until 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
