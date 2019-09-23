|
|
Robert E. "Bob" Kosky
Aiken, SC—ROBERT E. KOSKY, 83, beloved husband of Mary Walker Kosky, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary; daughter, Laura Anne Matthews (Bill); grandson, Mitchell Ian Matthews, all of Aiken. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Robert Walker Kosky.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, September 25th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral will be Thursday afternoon, September 26th at 1 o'clock at St. John's United Methodist Church. A reception will follow in Ward Hall. Private interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Sand River Salkehatchie, c/o St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St., NW, Aiken, SC 29801.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/24/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019